American Clean Power Week to Celebrate ‘The United States of Clean Energy’ Oct. 25-29

The remainder of 2021 is shaping up to be an active time for climate, clean energy, and the drive toward reducing our global carbon footprint. Between key fall events including Climate Week NYC, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and the ongoing Congressional work on the infrastructure bills in Washington, the important role that clean energy technologies play in reaching our climate goals and decarbonization targets will be on full display.

And one more event that we’re gearing up for is ACP’s first-annual American Clean Power Week (ACPW). From October 25 – 29 we’ll celebrate and showcase the clean energy technologies – land-based wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission infrastructure – that are powering homes and businesses, creating good-paying jobs, investing in communities, reducing costs for consumers, and helping to meet our national 100% carbon-free power goal by 2035. Our 2021 theme, “The United States of Clean Energy,” will highlight the national footprint of clean power in America and how our industry is powering jobs across the country.

The clean energy industry already employs 415,000 Americans and has invested more than $334 billion in the U.S. economy since 2005, and we are just getting started. Industry momentum combined with supportive policies and regulations could deliver an additional 1 million clean energy jobs by 2030. Each day of ACPW will highlight how each of our clean power technologies are building a better future right here in America.

We encourage our clean power industry members, workforce, supporters, and advocates to join in on the October celebration. Ideas for how to participate in ACPW include hosting in-person or virtual events at a clean power project, engaging on social media (use the hashtag #AmericanCleanPowerWeek), scheduling an announcement to coincide with the week, or submitting an op-ed or letter to the editor in a local media outlet on how clean power projects are benefiting your community.

Another simple way to show support is to participate in ACP’s ACPW workforce photo and video campaign. Help ACP highlight and tell the story of America’s clean power workforce?by?submitting a photo or a video of yourself in the field or office as part of?our?workforce campaign. And best of all, ACP has made it easy to participate! Simply click the link?here to submit a photo or video. This year, we’d like our clean power workforce to tell us how they are contributing to the clean energy future. Each completed submission will have the chance to be featured during ACPW on ACP’s?digital channels. We’ll collect submissions until Friday, October 8th and an emphasis will be placed on safety for all submissions.

ACPW is our industry’s moment to collectively show off our workforce, our clean power projects, and the incredible stories our industry has to offer as the country drives toward a 100% carbon-free energy future. Join us in helping to make American Clean Power Week a new, annual tradition.

To learn more, visit our ACPW website and send any ideas or suggestions our way at cleanpowerweek@cleanpower.org. We look forward to celebrating the United States of Clean Energy with you this October!

Author:

Jen ScungioDigital Communications Manager