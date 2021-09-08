First E-160 EP5 wind farms approved in Germany

ENERCON installs 13 wind energy converters for two customer projects in Lower Saxony

Good news for ENERCON in Germany: the authorities have now approved the first wind farms with the new E-160 EP5 wind energy converters. Approval has been granted in accordance with the German Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) for three wind energy converters in the Hämelhausen project in the district of Nienburg and for ten wind energy converters in the Albringhausen II wind farm in the Diepholz district (both in Lower Saxony). ENERCON is installing the WECs in a new construction project for the customer M&S Wind and a repowering project for the customer Westwind.

‘We are pleased to be able to start the next phase in both of these projects with this development’, says Wolfgang Lübbe, Regional Sales Manager for Lower Saxony at ENERCON Sales Germany. ‘This approval being granted for Hämelhausen is particularly significant for us, as prototypes of the new E-160 EP5 E3 are being installed here. These are the first ENERCON WECs to feature an E-nacelle and electrical systems integrated in the machine house. The approval is a major milestone in the prototype project. We can now tackle the installation of the prototype at the start of next year as planned.’

Holger Bohlen, Regional Sales Manager for Lower Saxony, is also happy about the positive verdict on the Albringhausen II project: ‘Now that the repowering project has got over the most important legal approval hurdle, our customer can take part in the next round of tendering. It is important that we set an example with the new wind energy converter types in our domestic market and install the first wind farms.’

‘The new wind energy converter types in the EP5 platform give us a good starting position in the competition’, reiterates Ulrich Schulze Südhoff, Regional Head of the new ENERCON Region Central & Northern Europe (CNE). ‘The E-160 EP5 is an attractive option for our customers particularly when it comes to repowering projects – and there is huge potential for repowering in the CNE region, especially in the core market of Germany! EEG funding has stopped for up to 4,000 MW of existing wind energy converter power since the end of 2020. Another 2,300–2,400 MW will follow on average every year until 2025. Politicians and the industry need to do everything they can to keep these sites and prevent the failure of the energy transition. In turn, we have a clear objective to secure as large a share of repowering business for ENERCON as possible.’

The new wind energy converter types in the EP5 platform are the focus of ENERCON’s appearance at this year’s Husum Wind trade fair (14.–17. September) The wind energy sector is coming together in person in the small town in Schleswig-Holstein for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. ENERCON is represented with a stand in hall 2 (stand number: 2B26). ‘We are looking forward to actually being able to see our customers and business partners again at a specialist trade fair after months of working in pandemic mode’, says ENERCON’s Chairman of the Board Momme Janssen. ‘We have kept in contact the whole time with video calls, phone calls and e-mails. But these means of communication cannot replace face-to-face contact in the long run. This is even more true given the fact we are currently in a phase of transformation. At the moment, the launch of the E-nacelle is the most important milestone in our technology and product strategy. It will considerably simplify production, transport and installation processes and make a significant contribution to reducing the cost of energy – one of the main objectives of our reorientation on the development side. We are looking forward to conducting many interesting conversations and inspiring discussions at our stand.’