EDP Renewables s awarded with PPA for 120 MW wind energy in Chile

Following the successful entry in the Chilean market in May 2021, EDPR has now 0.2 GW of secured capacity to be deployed in Chile.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, has been awarded a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at the Chilean renewable auction, to sell the green energy produced by the 120 MW San Andres wind project, avoiding estimated annual emissions of over 90 thousand tons of CO2.



The San Andres wind project, located in La Araucania, Chile, is expected to enter in operation in 2025. Following the successful entry in the Chilean market in May 2021, EDPR has now 0.2 GW of secured capacity to be deployed in Chile until 2025. This expansion meant the increase of the company’s worldwide footprint as well as the reinforcement of EDPR’s presence in Latin America.



Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, EDPR CEO, states: “The award we have won in the Chilean renewable auction reflects our commitment to this market as well as to the rest of the Latin American markets in which we are present. It proves our high competitiveness and our ambition to continue growing in the region, which will allow us to keep boosting our global leadership and continue to comply with the roadmap of our Business Plan. We aim to continue strengthening our position in the renewable sector and playing an active role in the energy transition”.



EDPR’s success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.