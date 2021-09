Nordex receives orders for 123 MW of wind power from Germany

With twelve new wind farm projects in July and August, the Nordex Group has been able to record a successful order intake on the Germany market over the past few summer months. The Nordex Group will be supplying wind turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine Westphalia. Installation and commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2022.

The largest of these projects is to be installed in Brandenburg. For this the Nordex Group will be supplying six N149 turbines on 125-metre tubular steel towers for a 30.6 MW wind farm

“We are seeing a further increase in demand for our turbines in Germany. Particularly our turbines in the Delta4000 series, above all the N149 and N163, account for a steadily increasing share in the tenders,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central & Managing Director of the Nordex Group. “We are very well positioned for the future energy turnaround in Germany, the needs of the market and a higher level of acceptance. Our latest turbine, for example, the N163/6.X, boasts, among other things, a low noise emission level combined with a very high nominal output.”

