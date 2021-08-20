Iberdrola, ranked on the FTSE4Good index since 2009

The group chaired by Ignacio Galán has met the demanding requirements of this sustainability benchmark for another year.

For another year, Iberdrola has been included in the prestigious international index FTSE4Good, designed to facilitate investment into the most sustainable companies in the world, taking environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) criteria as a reference.

The company has succeeded in meeting the strict requirements imposed by the committee that decides who will be included in the index. This decision is based on an increasingly demanding methodology consisting of 204 indicators, which include environmental conservation, social commitment and corporate governance.

Appearing in the FTSE4Good index reaffirms Iberdrola’s success with work standards, human rights, health and safety, biodiversity, climate change, water and customer responsibilities and social aspects of the supplier chain.

The company also complied with the organisation’s corporate governance, risk management, anti-corruption mechanisms and tax transparency requirements.

Iberdrola already exceeds 35,500 megawatts (MW) of installed renewable capacity worldwide and has a pipeline of clean energy projects to reach 60,000 megawatts (MW) by 2025.

Iberdrola is the only power company in Europe to have been included in all 20 editions of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a clear sign of its strong commitment to sustainability and recognition of its strategy, which has responded successfully to the main economic, environmental and social challenges relating to the international energy policy.

Added to this is the group’s presence in the main international sustainability index’s, which include MSCI, Sustainalytics, ISS-oekom, Bloomberg GEI, Euronext Vieto Eiris índices, Global100, EcoVadis, etc.





Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Iberdrola has incorporated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the United Nations for the 2030 horizon into its business strategy and its sustainability policy, and it is a benchmark for its direct contribution to these global goals, particularly in its contributions in the field of energy and climate change. With the renewal of the FTSE4Good index, Iberdrola’s commitment to this 2030 Agenda is once again demonstrated.

The company focuses its efforts on the supply of affordable and clean energy (Goal 7) and on climate action (Goal 13) while also contributing directly to ensuring clean water and sanitation (Goal 6), increasing its investment in R&D+i activities (Goal 9), promoting respect for the life of terrestrial ecosystems (Goal 15) and working to establish partnerships to achieve the goals (Goal 17).