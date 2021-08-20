The mayor of Lebrija visits the Loma de los Pinos wind farm, which Capital Energy is building

This renewable wind energy facility is expected to start operating during the first half of 2022

The councilor has been accompanied in said act by the regional director of the company in Andalusia, Salvador Caro; the first deputy mayor of the aforementioned municipality, David Pérez; and the Town Planning delegate, Antonio Marchal

Loma de los Pinos will have an installed power of 39 megawatts (MW) and will supply clean energy to some 40,000 Andalusian homes, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of more than 41,000 tons of CO2 per year

This park, whose construction involves an investment of more than 36 million euros, will have an annual economic impact on local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of more than 250,000 euros.

Lebrija (Seville), August 20, 2021.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to reaffirm its commitment to creating social value and economical in Andalusia.

The mayor of Lebrija, Pepe Barroso, has been able to see first-hand the scope of this commitment to the community during a recent visit to the works of the Loma de los Pinos wind farm, which the company is building in the Sevillian town and whose development is progressing at a good pace and within the established planning. In this act, the councilor was accompanied by the regional director of Capital Energy in Andalusia, Salvador Caro, as well as by the first deputy mayor of the aforementioned municipality, David Pérez, and the delegate for Urban Planning, Antonio Marchal.

During the course of the event, Pepe Barroso stressed that “this type of project allows the economic growth of the city to be strengthened, thanks to the creation of direct and indirect employment. With the construction of this renewable facility, 220 jobs will be generated and, during the operation and maintenance phase, the company will permanently employ eight professionals in the area.

For his part, Salvador Caro pointed out that “Loma de los Pinos exemplifies Capital Energy’s commitment to the socioeconomic development of Andalusia, a key community for the consolidation of our renewable project. This is one more of the multiple initiatives with which the company seeks to boost the Andalusian industrial fabric, providing stable and quality employment and promoting an ecological transition that is, above all, fair ”.

Loma de los Pinos, whose entry into operation is scheduled for the first half of 2022 and which already has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), will have an installed capacity of 39 megawatts (MW). Its seven wind turbines, supplied by General Electric (GE) and which will arrive at the site during the last quarter of 2021, will be capable of producing 103,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year of clean energy, equivalent to the consumption of nearly 40,000 Andalusian homes, and to avoid, likewise, the emission into the atmosphere of more than 41,000 tons of CO2 per year.

On the other hand, this renewable plant will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (IBI and IAE, mainly), as well as through leasing contracts, of more than 250,000 euros. To this recurring amount is added the punctual payment of the ICIO, which is around 500,000 euros.

In recent days, Capital Energy has closed a second project finance with Banco Sabadell, for an amount of 21 million euros and over 18 years, for this wind farm. With this operation, which joins the signing of a 140 million euro corporate loan with the European credit manager Incus Capital and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), the company has opened a new avenue for to continue strengthening, also from a financial point of view, the development of its clean energy project.

Andalusia is an essential community for Capital Energy. Not surprisingly, the company develops more than 1,300 megawatts (MW), both wind (about 900 MW) and solar (about 450 MW), in this region. The development of this capacity would involve an investment of more than 980 million euros.

Capital Energy is promoting the construction of 26 renewable projects, 21 wind and five photovoltaic, in six Andalusian provinces. Those with the most megawatts and facilities are Almería (460 MW and 8 projects) and Granada (394 MW and 4). They are followed by Málaga (282 MW and 7), Seville (157 MW and 5), Cádiz (28 MW and 1) and Huelva (26 MW and 1).

Around 35 GW of project portfolio in the Iberian Peninsula

In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that is around 35 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8.7 GW already have the network access permissions granted.

Thanks to the launch of its trading company, in the last quarter of 2020, Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from promotion, where the company has a consolidated position given its trajectory of almost 20 years, until the construction, production, storage, operation and supply.

The objective of the company, which has more than 385 employees distributed throughout 15 offices in Spain and Portugal, is to bring to the final consumer the 100% renewable energy that it is already producing in its own facilities.