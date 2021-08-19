Vietnam targets 21,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2045

Vietnam is striving to produce about 3,000 – 5,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2030 and 21,000 MW by 2045.

Addressing a webinar on August 18, Chairman of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) Phan Xuan Dung said the country will benefit from the development of offshore wind power, whose cost will gradually decrease in the future.

The development will also help create new jobs, attract investment, and reduce carbon emissions, he noted.

Many experts at the event, held by VUSTA and the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition, held that the country still lacks legal regulations and technical standards for the production, installation, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind power.

A mechanism for offshore wind power purchase is also necessary to stimulate this market, they said.

Speakers and other participants also suggested the State devise a specific mechanism for developing offshore wind power farms since this type of renewable energy will generate sustainable benefits, helping to guarantee energy security and promote citizens’ sense of responsibility towards the protection of Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty.