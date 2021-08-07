American Clean Power launches campaign thanking senators for supporting clean power infrastructure and jobs

As Congress debates the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other infrastructure legislation, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) launched its national Powering American Jobs campaign this week with ad buys in Arizona, Louisiana, Utah, West Virginia and Washington, DC. The ads feature workers from the wind and solar industries, and thanks senators for supporting clean energy infrastructure and the jobs created from it.

“This infrastructure legislation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our country and a clean energy future. Our Powering American Jobs campaign demonstrates the rapid growth of our industry and showcases the good-paying job opportunities that can be created in all 50 states,” said Heather Zichal, CEO of American Clean Power. “The renewable energy industry employs 415,000 Americans and has invested more than $334 billion in the U.S. economy since 2005 and we are just getting started.”

Industry momentum combined with supportive policies and regulations could deliver over 1 million clean energy jobs by 2030 according to a recent ACP labor supply report.

The 30-second video ads will run while Congress considers these important job creating investments in a clean energy future.

