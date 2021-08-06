Vestas secures order for 126 MW EnVentus wind turbines in Finland

Vestas has received a 126 MW order from Taaleri Energia for the Isoneva project in Finland, adding to the more than 1.8 GW in firm orders already received in Finland for the EnVentus platform.

The order includes supply, installation 21 V162-6.0 MW turbines from Vestas’ EnVentus platform. This order follows the 126 MW order received from Taaleri Energia for the Murtotuuli project in the second quarter of 2021.

Vestas will provide service for the Isoneva project through a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise throughout the lifetime of the project.

The Isoneva project, which will be situated in Siikajoki municipality in the North Ostrobothnia region, will receive turbines in the first quarter of 2022 and be fully commissioned by the end of 2022.