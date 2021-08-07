The Powering American Jobs Campaign

This week, ACP launched our national Powering American Jobs campaign and our first TV ads thanking U.S. senators for supporting clean power infrastructure in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and putting the muscle of the clean power industry behind this effort to create good-paying jobs across the United States. We’ll be running these ads in individual states and in Washington, DC making the case for the kind of clean energy infrastructure that unleashes clean power, strengthens the American workforce and our economy, and returns our country to an energy leadership role around the world. The ads feature workers in the wind and solar industries highlighting the thousands of jobs clean power supports every day, and the thousands more that will be created if Congress passes the bipartisan bill.

These stories matter – because the truth is, this isn’t an academic conversation. When we talk about clean energy infrastructure investment, we’re not just talking about numbers on a balance sheet. We’re talking about real people, real jobs, and real families across the country.

We’re talking about Ryan Whitt – a wind turbine worker in West Virginia who says, “When I see those blades turning, I know that West Virginia is part of powering the country – and I’m proud of that.” We’re talking about Dutcher Jumonville, a Louisiana farmer and owner of a utility scale solar site who is hoping to turn his property into the largest solar farm in Louisiana – a move that would mean “hundreds of new jobs, new revenue for roads and schools, and clean power to keep our state an energy leader.” We’re talking about Shawn Rowley of Utah, who is developing wind and solar energy projects throughout North America, and who knows that infrastructure means more good-paying jobs in his state, and more energy independence for the country. We also feature Sergio Loya a solar panel technician for Clearway Energy from Arizona who touts the good paying, steady jobs in an industry that’s growing.

At ACP, we’re proud to be standing with people like Ryan, Dutcher, Shawn, and Sergio and in support of infrastructure legislation that will create and sustain thousands of good American jobs like theirs. That’s why we’re lifting up their voices and making sure their U.S. senators hear from them – in West Virginia, Louisiana, Utah and Arizona, and across the United States.

This is a critical moment for our industry and our country. Already, the renewable energy industry employs more than 415,000 Americans. In the last 16 years, we have invested $334 billion in the U.S. economy. According to a recent ACP labor supply report, industry momentum combined with supportive policies and regulations could deliver over 1 million clean energy jobs by 2030, expanding the footprint and the benefits of clean power that are already felt through good-paying jobs in all 50 states.

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the critical infrastructure our country needs for a clean energy future. That’s what’s at stake. That’s why we’re fighting for clean power investment. And that’s why we’re so grateful for the work of our team members, industry partners, and grassroots allies across the country who are standing up for the clean energy future we deserve.

We’re moving our industry and our country forward, creating jobs and opportunities that will stand the test of time. And we’re just getting started.

Author:

Heather ZichalChief Executive Officer