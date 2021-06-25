Offshore wind energy transforms foes into friends

The chairman and Chief Executive of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, was interviewed as part of the Reuters Global Energy Transition summit, which focused on offshore wind and efforts to develop expertise in the sector.

He discussed the major investments needed to deliver the energy transition.

In offshore wind, he explained Iberdrola’s expertise, having been active in the sector for over a decade.

He also discussed the fact that delivering the energy transition means there are many megawatts to be built and all companies are welcome.

On skills needed in the sector, he discussed Iberdrola’s work with universities and the need for more traditional electrical engineers to come into the sector.