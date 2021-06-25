Vestas wins a 60 MW wind farm repowering order in the US.

Located in an earthquake-prone area, Vestas has developed a custom solution to suit the site’s climatic conditions that includes a combination of V117-4.2 MW and V117-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.3 MW and 3.6 MW modes of operation respectively. The bespoke solution includes a tower design that can be located in a seismically active zone and Vestas has offered local expertise to help the customer navigate additional regulatory procedures around seismic compliance that were critical to enable full repowering of the project.

The order includes the supply, transportation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Delivery of the wind turbines will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 and commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The names of the client and the project are not disclosed at the request of the client.

Vestas showcases its multibrand repowering capabilities with a new order in the USA

Vestas has received a 31 MW order to repower an undisclosed wind project in the U.S. The repowering order consists of V110-2.2 MW wind turbines, which will replace the site’s current technology. Including previously purchased 2 MW platform components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 33 MW.

“Vestas successfully took over service and maintenance of these non-Vestas turbines in 2020, and we’re excited for the opportunity to upgrade the technology,” said Jeff Fuchs, Vice President of Sales for Vestas in North America. “Repowering offers a great solution for asset owners of aging fleets faced with higher operation and maintenance costs and increased complexities of sourcing spare parts for obsolete technologies. This order adds to Vestas’ track record of more than 550 MW of non-Vestas repowers in the U.S. alone.”

Vestas is the world’s leading multibrand service provider, servicing more than 117 GW of wind turbines, globally, including 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines across the largest wind turbine brands.

This project includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.Deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

