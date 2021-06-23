Vestas wins an order for 47 MW of wind power in the Dominican Republic

Vestas has received an order for 47 MW for a wind project in the Dominican Republic. The contract includes the supply and installation of wind turbines from the 4 MW platform, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract.

“Vestas pioneered the Dominican Republic wind energy market in 2011 and we are very proud to continue contributing to the energy transition in the country ten years later. The country’s commitment to renewable energy sources plays an essential and exemplary role for the energy transition in the Caribbean region, ”says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, Vestas VP LATAM.

Delivery and commissioning of the turbine is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

With this project, Vestas reaches 220 MW of installed or under construction capacity and consolidates its leadership in the country, where the company has a 50 percent market share.