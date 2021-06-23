Vestas receives 145 MW order from Leeward Renewable Energy to power the Panorama Wind Farm in the US

Vestas has secured an order for 145 MW to power the Panorama wind farm in Colorado, USA, which is owned by Leeward Renewable Energy. This order consists of a combination of 2 MW wind turbines including V120-2.2 MW, V110-2.2 MW and V110-2.0 MW turbines. This order follows Vestas’ previous agreement with Leeward Renewable Energy to supply 61 MW V110-2.0 MW and V120-2.2 MW turbines to repower the Crescent Ridge Wind project in Illinois.

“We are proud to once again partner with Leeward Renewable Energy on a project that extends the successful execution of Vestas’ 2 MW platform in the state,” said Jeff Fuchs, Vice President of Sales for Vestas North America.

“Leeward is pleased to partner with Vestas and bring sustainable wind power and economic benefits to the people of Colorado,” said Andrew Flanagan, director of development for Leeward Renewable Energy.

The order includes the supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to ensure optimized asset performance.

Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2021 and construction is expected to be completed in December 2021.