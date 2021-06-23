Philippines sets out offshore wind energy roadmap

Funded through the WBG’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP), the project aims to identify areas in the Philippines with high potential for offshore wind development; set short and long-term offshore wind targets; formulate strategies to successfully integrate offshore wind power into the government’s renewable energy (RE) portfolio; and present policy recommendations necessary to foster a conducive business environment for offshore wind investors.

DOE Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi expressed appreciation for the WBG’s support in helping the Philippines boost the development and utilization of wind energy.

“As the country actively pursues the energy transition, expanding our offshore wind prospects would help accelerate our goal of achieving a 35% share of renewable energy (RE) in our energy mix by 2030. This The project is another key milestone in the energy sector, as we continue to deepen our ability to take advantage of the country’s vast renewable energy resources, “said the Chief of Energy.

According to the co-director of the WBG’s Offshore Wind Development Program, Mark Leybourne, early estimates indicate that the Philippines “has more than 170 GW of offshore wind potential.”

To date, the DOE has awarded five wind energy service contracts (Guimaras Strait Wind Energy Project, Aparri Bay Wind Energy Project, Guimaras Strait II Wind Project, Frontera Bay WPP and WPP from San Miguel Bay) with the combined potential capacity of 5 GW from the sea. wind.

The Philippines Offshore Wind Roadmap is among the series of Offshore Wind Roadmap studies commissioned by the WBG under the joint ESMAP-International Finance Corporation offshore wind development program.