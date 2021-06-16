Vestas confirms largest order for EnVentus wind turbines in Ukraine for DTEK Renewables wind farm

Vestas has secured an order for the second phase of the DTEK Tiligul project, a wind farm which totals 500 MW in capacity, from DTEK Renewables. This order, which covers the remaining 372 MW of the project, being developed as the second phase of the complex, adds to the 126 MW order which Vestas received in March 2021 for the first phase.

In total, the 500 MW DTEK Tiligul project is the largest order received by Vestas in Eastern Europe, and comprises the first EnVentus project in Ukraine. Vestas will also provide service for both phases of the DTEK Tiligul project through a long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ industry-leading service expertise throughout the lifetime of the project.

For the second phase of the project, Vestas will be supplying 62 V162-6.0 MW turbines with a hub height of 125 metres.

“Securing the 372 MW in the second phase of the Tiligul project is an important step for Vestas to take in applying our EnVentus platform in Ukraine,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with DTEK Renewables in delivering one of the most ambitious projects in Ukraine. Both phases of the Tiligul project are revolutionising onshore wind in Ukraine with the implementation of industry-leading technology through our EnVentus platform.”

“DTEK will continue to invest in clean and affordable energy to develop the renewable energy industry in Ukraine. Transformation of the Ukrainian energy sector, development of green energy and installation of new RES capacities is one of the most effective tools for achieving climate neutrality and our ability to gradually reduce emissions, in order to meet the European and Green Deal requirements,” said Maris Kunickis, CEO of DTEK Renewables. “As part of New Strategy 2030, DTEK has committed to transform the company into a greener, more efficient and technological business. Construction of the new Tiligulska wind farm will become a significant DTEK Group contribution to decarbonisation of the Ukrainian economy and Europe as well.”

Full park commissioning is planned for the end of the third quarter of 2022.