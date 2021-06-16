GE Renewable Energy and Continuum Green Energy sign large wind power project in India

GE Renewable Energy to supply, install and commission 55 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines. The 148.5 MW wind farm to power the equivalent of 125,000 households in India,

GE Renewable Energy announced today its selection by Continuum Green Energy India Pvt Ltd (Continuum Green Energy) to supply, install and commission 55 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 148.5 MW Morjar, Bhuj wind farm in Gujarat, India.

The project was won by Continuum Green Energy during the tranche-VI auction of wind projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India and will produce enough green energy to power 125,000* households in India.

This is another success for GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine which has proven to be the technology of choice for customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India’s low wind speeds. The supply for this project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design primarily at GE’s Technology Center in Bengaluru, blades manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara and assembly at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

Gilan Sabatier, Commercial Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind International business said: “We are proud to be selected by Continuum Green Energy to execute this project which will significantly contribute to the country’s renewable aspirations. The project is a testament to the ability of our teams to not only offer state of the art technology but also do so in shorter than industry turn-around times. We sincerely thank Continuum Green Energy for its trust and look forward to furthering our partnership as it continues to build its renewable energy portfolio.”

Arvind Bansal, CEO for Continuum Green Energy said: “we are glad to partner with GE for our project which will deliver renewable energy under a PPA with SECI for 25 years. Synergies in Continuum’s development capabilities and GE’s capabilities in manufacturing and delivering turbines timely will be of great value to the project. A long-term full-service agreement with GE for the wind turbines will also go a long way in ensuring high performance levels of the project.”