Vestas to supply 348 MW of wind turbines to wind power in Brazil

Vestas has received an order for a wind farm in Brazil that includes the supply of 81 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.3 MW power optimized mode, as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract.

Deliveries and commissioning are scheduled for 2023. Client and project names are not disclosed at the customer’s request.

With this order, Vestas exceeded 5.3 GW in firm orders for V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in Brazil.

