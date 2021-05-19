Investment in Mexico’s wind energy plummets 61% in 2021

As a result of president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government’s efforts to favor state-owned company Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) over renewable energies, Mexico has registered a 61% drop in investments in wind power plants in 2021.

The wind energy sector warned that the lack of long-term legal certainty, clear rules, permits and planning have kept investors away.

This was stated on Tuesday by Leopoldo Rodríguez Olivé, president of the Mexican Wind Energy Association (AMDEE) during an online presentation of the Mexico Windpower 2021 Digital Conference.