AC Energy to build Philippines’ largest wind farm

AC Energy aims to complete the project in the last quarter of 2022 and put the wind farm, which will consist of 32 wind turbines supplied by Siemens Gamesa, into full commercial operation by 2023.

AC Energy Corp, the power generation unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp, will build an 11.4 billion-peso ($239 million) wind farm that it said will be the country’s largest such facility

The 160-megawatt Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm will be constructed in Pagudpud municipality in Ilocos Norte province on the country’s main island of Luzon, in partnership with affiliate UPC Renewables, AC Energy said in a statement.

The project will be the third wind development of AC Energy in Ilocos Norte, along with the NorthWind wind farm in Bangui and the North Luzon Renewables wind farm in Pagudpud.

AC Energy chief development officer Jose Maria P Zabaleta said: “We are very excited to begin the construction of the Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm, which will be the largest and lowest cost renewable energy producer in the country.

“This project will further augment AC Energy’s generating capacity, following our recently completed solar farms and battery storage plants, and will contribute to the growth of our renewables share as we scale up our sustainable investments.”

UPC Renewables Philippines chief executive David Sutton said: “The site of the Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm has one of the best wind resources in the country and its construction marks the culmination of over ten years of development work.

“We are grateful for the continuing support of the Ilocos Norte provincial government and the municipality of Pagudpud in helping to bring this project to fruition.”

The wind farm will utilise turbines from Siemens Gamesa who will supply, install and commission a total of 32 SG 132 and 145 wind turbines, with a total capacity of 5MW each, set to optimize the renewable energy production in the wind farm.

As the wind farm takes shape to eventually provide clean energy to the grid, AC Energy also aims to spur inclusive and sustainable economic growth to its host communities in Ilocos Norte.

This wind development is set to bring significant value to the community by creating job opportunities to help reignite the community amidst the pandemic.

The Balaoi & Caunayan wind farm will be another living example of AC Energy’s efforts to create shared value in the communities where it operates – ensuring renewable energy supply while strengthening community vitality.

AC Energy remains committed to play a meaningful role in the country’s green-led recovery, and work towards its aspiration of becoming the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia.