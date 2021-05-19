Energiequelle orders 45 MW wind turbines from Nordex in Finland

Energiequelle, an international wind farm developer, has once again commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install turbines in Finland. As of mid-2023, the Nordex Group is to supply eight N163/5.X turbines for the 45.6 MW “Lumivaara” project. The order also includes a Premium Service agreement for the turbines with a term of 30 years.

The “Lumivaara” wind farm will be built in the municipality of Hyrynsalmi in Kainuu, a region in the north-east of Finland. The Nordex Group will supply the N163 turbines in the project-specific 5.7 MW operating mode. The machines will be configured in the cold-climate version for operation at temperatures down to -30 C and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for the rotor blades.

“We are delighted that Energiequelle has again opted for our N163 turbines for the Lumivaara project. Thanks to the anti-icing system it will be possible to continue operating the turbines even in the harsh and icy winter conditions on site as the system prevents ice formation on the rotor blades,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

“With a project as demanding as Lumivaara, it is of the utmost importance that we can utilize turbine technology that is optimally designed for harsh climatic conditions. In addition, it was crucial for us to select with Nordex a manufacturer that has a well-established service network in the region and can thus ensure optimal operation of the turbines,” comments Nils Borstelmann, CEO of Energiequelle Oy.

“Lumivaara” is the third order from Energiequelle placed in the course of this year. In April 2021, the international project developer placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of the “Takanebacken” and “Torvenkylä” wind farms, totalling 68 MW. These two orders also include a Premium Service contract for the turbines for a period of 30 years.

The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Energiequelle GmbH has been operating internationally as a project planner and operator of wind energy, biomass and photovoltaic systems as well as transformer stations and energy storage since 1997. The company has its headquarters in Kallinchen near Berlin, with other facilities in Bremen, Oldenburg, Hanover, Putlitz, Penzing, Erfurt, Dresden, Rostock, Leipzig, Guntersblum as well as in Rennes, Dijon and Royan (France) and Helsinki (Finland). With over 300 employees and more than 750 installed systems with a total output of approx. 1,400 MW, Energiequelle is a leading company in the sector.