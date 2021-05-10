Siemens Gamesa supplies 10 wind turbines to wind power in Sweden

The company will install 10 SG 5.8-170 wind turbines at the Furuby wind farm in southern Sweden. Each wind turbine will have a blade tip height of 220 meters.

Siemens Gamesa has signed its third agreement in Sweden with the global renewable energy developer Baywa r.e.

The contract, signed in the second quarter of the fiscal year, includes the supply of 10 wind turbines of the SG 5.8-170 model in the 62 MW Furuby park, located near the city of Växjö, in a wooded area in the south of the country. The flexible power of these turbines will allow them to adjust their nominal power to 6.2 MW, one of the most competitive in the sector. The wind turbines will have a hub height of 135 meters and a blade tip height of 220 meters.

The installation of the project is scheduled for 2022. In addition, the agreement includes the operation and maintenance of the park for 25 years.

“We continue to see that the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform fits perfectly with the needs of the projects in Sweden and we expect to see further growth in the country and the region in the coming months. We will continue working with BayWa r.e. to deliver a wind farm that offers the most competitive energy solution ”, explained Clark MacFarlane, CEO for Northern Europe of Siemens Gamesa.

For his part, Håkan Wallin, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Nordic AB, has underlined: “Thanks to our collaboration with Siemens Gamesa, which already extends to three projects, we will install 103.3 MW of clean energy in Sweden, and I am sure that more will come in the future”.

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform has already accumulated orders for more than 1.2 GW in Sweden, and 2.6 GW worldwide.