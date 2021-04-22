American Clean Power Association Applauds Clean Energy for America Act

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?today issued the following statement after Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) introduced the Clean Energy for America Act.

“The American Clean Power Association applauds the collective efforts in Congress to promote economic investment and address climate change. Chairman Wyden’s Clean Energy for America Act goes a long way towards addressing both of these pressing needs in America. This bill would be important to deploying more renewable energy and facilitating economic growth and job creation across the country. In addition, this legislation’s focus on transmission infrastructure and project financing flexibility will help enable the U.S. to remain on the cutting edge of clean power development and to deliver additional clean energy to communities across the country. The wind, solar, energy storage, transmission, and hydrogen industries look forward to working on a bipartisan basis to help move towards an affordable, reliable, and clean electric system for America.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO