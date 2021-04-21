GE Renewable Energy to supply 42 wind turbines totaling 110 MW for CleanMax hybrid wind projects in India

Three wind power projects totaling 110 MW will help meet the electricity demands of various industrial companies in the states of Karnataka and Gujarat.

Projects total 42 x GE 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines with 10-year long-term Full-Service Agreement.

GE Renewable Energy today announced the supply of 42 units of 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the onshore wind hybrid projects to CleanMax totaling 110 MW.

These wind farms will contribute significantly to India’s commitment to harness the majority of its electricity from renewable sources meeting its target of 175 GW of renewable energy (with 60 GW coming from wind) by 2022.

GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine is well suited to meet the needs of customers due to its efficiency in capitalizing on India’s low wind speeds. These projects will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design taking place primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru, blades being manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara and Bengaluru and assembly at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.

“This marks the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting partnership positioning GE Renewable Energy as a trusted renewable energy partner for companies and governments. It is a landmark project that demonstrates what we can achieve with new economic models, and we are thrilled and thankful to have formed a new relationship with CleanMax” said Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN.

“We are delighted to partner with GE for the first deliveries of their new generation 2.7 MW wind turbines in India under our multi-year framework agreement with GE Renewable Energy”, Mr. Kuldeep Jain – Founder and Managing Director, CleanMax.