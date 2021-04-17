Vietnam’s largest wind power plant goes into operation

Trung Nam, Vietnam’s largest wind farm, officially came into operation in Loi Hai and Bac Phong Communes, Thuan Bac District of South-Central Ninh Thuan Province.

This Trungnam group project, combined with a 204 megawatt (MW) solar power plant, forms a unique complex of solar and wind energy farms in the nation and in Southeast Asia.

The solar-wind power park complex will supply a total of 950 million kilowatt hours (kWh) per year to the electricity grid of the Southeast Asian country.

The first phase of the wind power plant was completed in 2019 with a capacity of 39.95 MW. The second phase has an additional capacity of 64 MW and the third phase, 48 MW.

According to Tran Quoc Nam, president of the provincial People’s Committee, Ninh Thuan continues to lead the list of towns in the country in terms of clean energy production, registering 32 solar energy projects with a total capacity of 2,257 MW, and three for wind energy with an accumulated capacity of 329 MW.