Vestas to expand wind power capacity in the Faroe Islands

Vestas has secured an order for the supply of wind turbines at the 25 MW Torshavn onshore wind project, located on the outskirts of the Faroese capital, from Vindrøkt Sp / f, owned by Røkt and Effo.

Six Vestas V117-4.2 MW wind turbines will power the Torshavn project, which will more than double the total wind power capacity of the Faroe Islands. The wind turbines will be raised to a shaft height of 91.5 m and a high wind mode of operation will be applied to them, due to the average wind speeds of more than 9 m / s found at the site. The turbines will be delivered and commissioned by the end of 2021.

Vestas will also provide service for the project through a 20-year long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, providing energy performance assurance and Vestas’ industry-leading service experience throughout the useful life of the project.

“We are pleased to work with Røkt and Effo to deliver our V117 turbines to the Faroe Islands in 2021 for their Torshavn project,” said Juan Furones, Vice President North and West Sales, Vestas North and Central Europe. “As the Faroe Islands move towards the goal of having all of the Faroe Islands’ electricity needs powered by renewable energy by 2030, projects like this are key markers of progress. Vestas is proud to be involved in the renewable energy conversion of the Faroe Islands ”.

Jóhan í Niðristovu, CEO of Røkt, added: “Røkt was the first company to build wind turbines commercially in the Faroe Islands. Back then, in 2003, we decided to work together with Vestas, so we are very happy to have reached an agreement with Vestas to continue that cooperation. “

Janus Thomsen, CEO of Effo, said: “As an energy provider in the Faroe Islands for the last 100 years, we have worked hard to continuously develop and implement new sustainable energy solutions for our customers. Therefore, we are delighted that this project with Vestas has been secured. This is a project that will take the sustainable production of electricity in the Faroe Islands from 40 to 67 percent ”.

Røkt and Effo, who were awarded the project capacity through the local state auction, are developing the Torshavn project. Previously, Vestas provided turbines for the Vestmanna project owned by Vindrøkt in the Faroe Islands, which includes three V47-660 kW wind turbines.