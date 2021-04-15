Nordex has orders for 1.2 gigawatts of wind power in the first quarter of 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, Nordex received orders for 279 wind turbines with a total nominal power of 1,247 megawatts (first quarter of 2020: 1,644 MW). Delta4000 series wind turbines accounted for 906 MW or 73 percent, all other wind turbines are Delta series in the 3 MW class.

The Nordex Group received orders for 1,151 MW in ten European countries in the first quarter of 2021. The most important individual markets were Spain, Turkey, Germany and Finland. With an order from Mexico, the Latin American region accounted for an additional 96 MW.

“In the first quarter, we benefited from our traditional good positioning in European markets such as Germany, Spain and Turkey, but we also won projects in Italy, Poland and Lithuania, for example. In addition to the N149, the success of the Delta4000 series is also increasingly based on the other rotor variants N133, N155 and N163, allowing us to cover all wind classes ”, says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.