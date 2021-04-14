Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines at Peru’s largest wind farm

The Punta Lomitas wind farm is ENGIE’s first wind project in the country

Punta Lomitas will be equipped with 50 units of the SG 5.0-145 onshore turbine, operating between 5 MW – 5.2 MW, for a total capacity of 260 MW

Peru aims to reach 15% of clean energy generation by 2030, tripling its current capacity

Siemens Gamesa has been selected by ENGIE to together write a new chapter of the energy revolution tackling climate change in Latin America with the installation of 260 MW of clean energy for Peru at the Punta Lomitas project in the southern region of Ica.



This is ENGIE Energia Peru’s first wind farm in the country. To date, the Andean nation has an installed capacity of 400 MW of wind power over 8 operating parks and aims to triple its clean power generation by 2030. For its part, Siemens Gamesa has 164 MW of installed capacity in Peru.



“It has been a great team effort to get here, and we are very proud to be entrusted by ENGIE Energia Peru. We will go above and beyond of what’s expected from us to deliver and complete this project, in a market with all the potential to become a benchmark in the region,” said Jorge Lobaton de la Guardia, Onshore Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa Latam.



Punta Lomitas will be equipped with 50 units of the SG 5.0-145 onshore turbine, and it is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2023. The turbines will operate at between 5 MW to 5.2 MW. The order includes a long-term operation and maintenance contract, placing Siemens Gamesa in a privileged position servicing 5 of Peru’s wind farms.



Globally ENGIE has a total of 10 GW wind power installed capacity, of which 20 percent has been carried out with Siemens Gamesa technology.



“The future Punta Lomitas Wind Power Plant is a clear example of our commitment to the development of renewable energies in Peru and a clear determination of our actions to accelerate the transformation towards a carbon-neutral economy,” said Rik De Buyserie, CEO of ENGIE Energia Peru.



Peru’s wind power history began in 1996 with pilot installations, with the first big projects developed in 2006. The Peruvian government has pledged to reach 15 percent of clean power generation by 2030.



