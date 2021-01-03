Vestas supplies EnVentus wind turbines in Finland for a 90 MW wind power project

Vestas has secured a 90 MW order from new customer Ålandsbanken for the Murtomaki wind farm.

The project comprises 15 V162-6.0 MW wind turbines maximising the yield under the permitted tip height and a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Leveraging the upgraded rating of the EnVentus platform, the tailored solution is designed to ensure an industry-leading level of energy production for the lifetime of the project at a highly competitive levelised cost of wind energy.

Winning the second deal with the upgraded V162-6.0 MW wind turbines, Vestas reinforces its presence in Finland’s wind market and surpasses 600 MW in orders of EnVentus turbines in the country.

“Murtomäki wind farm with Vestas turbines is the first investment of the newly established Wind Power Fund of Ålandsbanken. We would like to thank the Vestas team for its efforts in bringing down the levelized cost of energy and constructive approach during contract negotiations”, says Juha Känkänen, Investment Director of Ålandsbanken Funds.

The project has been developed by YIT Suomi Oy and will continue to be a part of their project development process until completion in 2023.

“This project strongly supports our climate goals, since the Murtomäki wind farm produces an amount of renewable domestic electricity that is equal to the consumption of approximately 15,000 single-family houses annually. During the construction and production period, the project also has a significant positive economic impact on the town of Pyhäjärvi”, states Harri Kailasalo, EVP, Infrastructure Projects, YIT.

“I would like to thank our new, well-established business partners Ålandsbanken and YIT Suomi Oy for the trust they placed in us”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. ”We are certain that the competitiveness of the V162-6.0 MW turbine together with the key focus on Finland and our long-term service offering ensures maximum value for our customer’s business case”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2023.