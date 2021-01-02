Morocco to build 270 MW wind farm near Essaouira

Morocco has given a go-ahead to a 270 MW wind farm in Jbel lahdid near Essaouira for a total cost of 2.8 billion dirhams ($314 million) as part of its plan to promote green energy.

To that end a deal was signed between Moroccan energy company Nareva Holding and Italian renewable energy corporation Enel Green Power on the one hand and the Moroccan Electricity and Drinking Water utility (ONEE) and the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) on the other hand.

Morocco plans to bring its total wind capacity to 850 MW by 2023 and has already launched wind projects in Midelt (210 MW) and Boujdour (300 MW).

In 2009 Morocco announced that it aims to cover 42% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030.

Morocco raised the target to 52% in 2015 and has moved at a faster pace that will enable it to cover up to 65% of its energy needs from renewable sources thanks to steady investment and consistent policies endorsed at the highest state level.

Morocco’s headway with energy transition was facilitated by an investment-friendly regulatory framework allowing tendering and auctions for large-scale solar and wind projects, encouraging private investments in the sector.