Vestas and European Energy seal 95 MW deal for two wind energy projects in Brazil

Vestas has obtained a 95 MW order from European Energy, in association with Eólica Tecnologia, for the Ouro Branco and Quatro Ventos wind power projects in the state of Pernambuco in Brazil.

The order comprises 21 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in an optimized 4.5 MW power mode with 120 m towers along with a ten-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimizing energy production during the life of the project.

“European Energy is a valued customer for Vestas around the world and we look forward to building on our existing partnership in Brazil. Both projects will feature our latest 4 MW platform technology, ensuring optimal power production for local wind conditions and maximum value for our client’s business case, ”says Eric Gomes, Vestas Sales Director. in Brazil.

“This order reiterates the commitment of European Energy to the growth of the renewable energy market in Brazil and to the economic development of the cities of Poção and Macaparana. With this project, we will bring European Energy’s vast experience in wind projects to Brazil and expand our operations in the country. We are optimistic about the opportunities in the segment in 2021 and with the partnerships we are developing in it, ”says Jens-Peter Zink, Executive Vice President of European Energy.

The order is the result of the A-6 new energy auction that took place in 2017, and the energy produced from both projects will be distributed through the regulated market, allowing consumers on the national grid to access clean wind energy. .

Delivery of the wind turbine is scheduled for mid-2022 and commissioning is expected by the end of the same year.

With this agreement, Vestas further strengthens its presence in Brazil, with orders for the V150-4.2 MW variant of more than 4.4 GW, underlining the excellent fit of the wind turbine variant to the country’s wind conditions.