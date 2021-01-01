Wind energy in Colombia, Vestas’ wind turbines for 504 MW wind farm

Vestas has received a 504 MW order for an undisclosed project in Colombia. The contract includes the supply and installation of 90 V162-5.6 MW EnVentus wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

This will be the first project to feature wind turbines from the EnVentus platform in Latin America and it takes the global order intake for the platform past 2 GW. With a swept area of over 20,000m², the V162-5.6 MW applies the largest rotor size in the Vestas portfolio to achieve industry-leading energy production paired with a high capacity factor.

“The EnVentus platform establishes a new benchmark in competitiveness, and we expect it to make a huge contribution to the energy transition both in Colombia and in Latin America over the coming years”, says Vestas Vice President for LATAM North, Agustín Sánchez Tembleque.

This is the second order received by Vestas in Colombia in the last six months. With more than 12 GW wind power installed or under construction in Latin America, Vestas plays a key role in supporting the continent’s transition towards a more sustainable energy mix.

Wind turbine delivery and commissioning are undisclosed as per customer request.