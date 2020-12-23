Wind energy in Brazil, Vestas’ wind turbines for 360 MW wind farm

Vestas has signed a new agreement with Casa dos Ventos for the 360 MW Babilônia project, located in the cities of Morro do Chapéu and Várzea Nova, in Bahia. As the fourth contract between the companies in just two years, the order takes the cooperation past the 1.5 GW mark and highlights Casa dos Ventos’ position as Vestas’ largest customer in Latin America and one of the largest investors in the development of wind projects in Brazil.

The order includes 80 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.5 MW Power Optimized Mode as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimising the energy production for the lifetime of the project.

“This order underlines the strong partnership we have with Casa dos Ventos and our shared vision for a sustainable future,” says Eric Gomes, Sales Director at Vestas in Brazil. “Only two months after the launch, we have already reached more than 1.3 GW in order intake in Brazil for our new 4.5 MW Power Optmised Mode upgrade for the V150-4.2 MW turbine. We are proud that our technology leadership continues to enable us to successfully support our customers in auctions”.

Most of the project’s output will be used by Casa dos Ventos to supply corporate customers with renewable energy through corporate power purchase agreements (PPA), yet a portion will be dedicated to serve the regulated market as a result of the A-6 auction, held in 2019.

“The 1.5 GW we achieved with this fourth contract reinforces Casa dos Ventos’ leadership in the sector and reaffirms our commitment to the energy transition in Brazil, but also on a global scale. The wind farms that received or are going to receive this equipment will generate enough energy to include them among the largest in the world, in addition to economic development for the country”, says Lucas Araripe, director of new business at Casa dos Ventos.

The delivery of wind turbines is planned for the second half of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.