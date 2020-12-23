Vestas wins 138 MW repowering order in USA

Vestas has received a 138 MW order to repower a wind project in the U.S. With this order, Vestas will replace 73 existing V80-1.8 MW turbines with a total of 73 V110-2.0 MW turbines, including previously purchased 2 MW components.

With the largest global installed capacity and service base, Vestas is uniquely positioned to harness operational and technical insights gained from the largest wind data repository in the world, to develop repowering solutions for Vestas and non-Vestas wind turbines alike.

Repowering offers solutions for asset owners facing the higher operation and maintenance costs of an aging fleet and mitigates the complexities of sourcing spare parts for obsolete technology.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines as well as 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The customer and project are undisclosed per the customer’s request.