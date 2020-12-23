Siemens Gamesa strikes 465 MW mega deal in Brazil for its most powerful onshore wind turbine

The São Vitor wind farm is expected to come online in late 2022; It will consist of 75 SG 5.8-170 wind turbines, with one of the largest rotors in the onshore market.

Siemens Gamesa has signed a record order for its sector leading Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in a 465 MW deal with leader in alternative asset management in Latin America, Patria Investments, to supply the São Vitor wind farm in the northeast of the country.

The wind farm will be equipped with 75 Siemens Gamesa 5.8-170 turbines with OptimaFlex technology, operating at 6.2 MW. The wind farm, in the state of Bahia, is forecasted to be in operation by the end of 2022. Essentia Energia will provide the energy produced at the site to a major electricity provider in the country through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Combined with a contract for the 312 MW Tucano wind farm in the state of Bahia, Siemens Gamesa has now registered 777 MW of orders for its 5.X platform in Brazil. Globally, the company has now registered over 1.5 GW of orders for this sector game-changing turbine offering one of the most competitive Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) on the market through its power rating and rotor size.

“This is a great step forward for Brazilian renewable energy, which will help bring clean energy to many thousands more. The project will also employ market leading technology that means we can install less turbines while producing higher energy capacity. We are glad to do this alongside such a strong financial partner, Patria Investments, an alliance that we hope to build on in coming years,” said Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, CEO for Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business.

In 2019, 19.5 GW of energy was purchased through PPAs from over 100 companies across 23 countries, according to data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

“Renewable energy has been a fundamental sector for Patria Investments within our infrastructure practice. We live in an era in which sustainability and the environment are a growing concern for society. In this context, renewable energy becomes even more relevant. This partnership reinforces our commitment to the sector and our active participation in the development of an area that is critical for the region. Essentia Energia is a Portfolio Company of Patria Infrastructure IV, the largest fund ever raised for the infrastructure segment for Latin America,” says Marcelo Souza, Chairman of Essentia Energia, Patria partner and head of its Energy Vertical.

Siemens Gamesa will locally produce this new turbine at its plant in Camacari in the state of Bahia, in turn boosting the local economy and increasing the competitiveness of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform. The order also includes a service and maintenance agreement.

Brazil is the seventh largest market for wind energy in the world, according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), with over 17 GW of installed capacity.