Siemens Gamesa closes an order in Sweden for its most powerful wind turbine

Contract to supply 10 SG 5.8-155 wind turbines to Swedish Independent Power Producer Rabbalshede Kraft.

Siemens Gamesa has signed a 66 MW deal to supply Swedish wind energy supplier Rabbalshede Kraft with its Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, as the take up for this market-leading turbine gathers strength in the Nordic region.

The contract is the first with Rabbalshede Kraft in 11 years, with a renewed collaboration now to supply one of the most competitive platforms in the onshore segment offering customers a low Levelized Cost of Energy. The deal will also cover a 25-year service agreement.

The contract will see Siemens Gamesa install seven turbines at the Femstenaberg site, which will form landmarks along the E6 highway linking Gothenburg with Oslo. Three other turbines will be installed around 5-6 kilometers away at the Lursäng site. Installation is due to begin in the summer of 2022.

“Sweden has been fast to embrace the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, offering one of the most powerful turbines on the market. We are also delighted to reignite our long relationship with Rabbalshede Kraft, and aim to provide more solutions and technology to them and to the Nordics as an energy transition gains traction there,” said Clark MacFarlane, Onshore CEO for Northern Europe at Siemens Gamesa.

Siemens Gamesa has signed more than 900 MW in the Nordics since the launch of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, whose nominal power and leading rotor size provide customers with a highly competitive LCoE.

“Rabbalshede Kraft are delighted with the partnership with Siemens Gamesa on the Femstenaberg and Lursäng projects in our own backyard, close to Rabbalshede. Both projects are an important step in our strategic growth and our ambition to shape tomorrows sustainable and renewable energy,” said Peter Wesslau, CEO of Rabbalshede Kraft.

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X onshore platform incorporates the company’s proven technology, experience and expertise, based on its installed wind fleet of more than 90 GW worldwide.

The SG 5.8-155 expands the swept area by 14% with respect to the SG 5.0-145, and Annual Energy Production (AEP) by over 20%.