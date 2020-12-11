Vestas wins 234 MW order with EnVentus turbines in the USA

Vestas has received a 234 MW order for two projects in the USA. The two projects consist of 32 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 MW Power Optimised Mode, 15 V162-6.0 MW EnVentus turbines as well as eight V110-2.0 MW turbines, including 10 MW of previously purchased 2 MW PTC components.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as multi-year service agreements for both projects, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third and fourth quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

“We’re glad to expand the EnVentus portfolio in the U.S.,” said Eduardo Medina, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada, “The EnVentus platform builds on our proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to leverage proven technology and increase customised solutions to extract wind value around the world”.

This EnVentus order takes the global order intake for the platform past 1,200 MW.

The customer and projects are undisclosed per the customer’s request.