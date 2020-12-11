Vestas wins 125 MW order in the USA

Vestas has received a 125 MW order for a wind project in the USA that will feature a mixed site configuration of various turbine variants of the 2 MW and 4 MW platforms including a number of V150-4.2 MW turbines.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We’re pleased to expand the V150 footprint in the U.S. and to showcase the flexible and diverse Vestas product portfolio that ensures each wind project site has the optimised layout for wind production,” said Austin Schroll, Senior Director of Sales for Vestas Americas, “Our unparalleled service operations solutions will keep the project operating at full capacity to provide reliable and renewable energy for the long-term”.The customer and project are undisclosed per the customer’s request.