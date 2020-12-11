Norway unveils new wind power research center

The Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru, announced an investment of 120 million NOK (11.3 million EUR) in a new wind power research centre in Norway.

The NorthWind research centre will be at the cutting edge, working on innovations to make wind power cheaper, more efficient, and more sustainable. One of the centre’s main priorities will be offshore wind research.

“Rapid growth in offshore wind power internationally offers great opportunities for Norwegian businesses. Research and development are crucial to secure lower costs, less environmental impact and improved operating models for such projects. I believe a longterm research centre with industry partners, the research community and the government will contribute to further development of offshore wind power in Norway”, said Tina Bru, Norway’s Petroleum and Energy Minister.

Northwind will bring together over 50 partners from research institutions and industry all around the world. It will be led by the research institute SINTEF, with partners NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology), NINA (The Norwegian Institute for Nature Research), NGI (Norwegian Geotechnical Institute) and UiO (University of Oslo).

“The Centre’s innovations will benefit the Norwegian industry and the world at large,” said Alexandra Bech Gjørv, CEO of SINTEF. “Offshore wind has the potential to meet the world’s electricity needs many times over and innovations cutting its costs will help bring this renewable energy to the market even faster.”