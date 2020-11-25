Siemens Gamesa Rattlesnake 130 MW wind farm project underlines case for subsidy free clean energy in Canada

Siemens Gamesa secures contract to provide wind turbines for 130-MW BHE Canada’s wind power project.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed a 130 MW order to supply 26 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines to Berkshire Hathaway Energy Canada for the company’s Rattlesnake Ridge wind power project, one of the first subsidy free wind farms in the country.

Located southwest of Medicine Hat in Alberta, this project has a generation capacity of 130 MW and will provide clean, affordable power for more than 79,000 Canadian homes. The project, scheduled to be commissioned in early 2022, is one of the country’s first privately contracted projects in which there is no form of public money, subsidy or tax credit underpinning the economics, highlighting the competitiveness of the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform.

The project also helps Siemens Gamesa surpass a new milestone of 3.5 GW of installed wind energy capacity in the country, underscoring the company’s commitment to help develop the country’s long-term clean energy objectives.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Berkshire Hathaway Energy into Canada,” said Shannon Sturgil, CEO Onshore North America. “With this order, we will have over 3 GW with Berkshire Hathaway Energy in North America, enough to mitigate over 7 million tons of CO2 emissions.”

“We thank BHE Canada for choosing to partner with us,” said Paul van der Weg, Managing Director for Siemens Gamesa in Canada. “Our success in the Alberta market is based on a combination of offering the best product that meets the rigorous demands of our customers, and the commitment of the Province in enabling clean, cost-efficient, renewable energy for all Albertans. We are proud to continue to build out our fleet past the 3.5 GW mark in Canada.”

According to the Canadian Wind Energy Association the country now has 13.4 GW of installed wind energy as at the end of 2019, with Alberta representing the third largest market in the country with 1.7 GW of capacity.

With wind power being the least expensive form of new energy generation in Canada, the market is highly competitive, and Siemens Gamesa has seen great success in Alberta with the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform. Its new state-of-the-art control system with enhanced blade aerodynamics optimizes power generation. It has a flexible power rating that ranges from 4.0 to 5.0 MW, providing a uniquely tailored solution that fits the specific conditions at each site. Its modular design allows for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a reduced levelized cost of energy.

With wind turbine installations across Canada from Alberta to Quebec, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is a market leader by cumulative installed capacity.