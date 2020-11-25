Wind power is consolidated as a tractor sector for the Spanish economy

In 2019, the wind energy sector accounted for 0.35% of GDP in Spain. It has generated employment for 29,935 professionals and has allowed companies to export more than 2,062.4 million euros, helping Spain to be the third largest exporter of wind turbines in the world.

• The increase in the GDP of the wind sector has been 14% compared to 2018

• Wind jobs have increased 25% over the previous year

The Macroeconomic Study of the Impact of the Wind Sector in Spain, prepared by the consulting firm Deloitte for the Asociación Empresarial Eólica (AEE), analyzes in detail the benefits that the wind industry represents for the Spanish economy and society since 2005, with the main impact in the impact of 2019. Based on the main data obtained in the Study, a strong relaunch of the sector is shown. The wind sector is consolidated as a mature and relevant technology in the Spanish energy mix, being the renewable energy that most contributes to the energy transition and energy security in the country.

The wind sector has been contributing in a relevant way to the sustainable economic development of Spain for three decades by creating industry and technology, avoiding greenhouse gas emissions, generating quality employment and local wealth, making a significant fiscal effort, mitigating fossil fuel imports and reducing the cost of electricity for consumers.

2019 has been an excellent year for wind power in Spain where 2,243 MW were installed. This figure, the highest growth in installed power since 2009, has meant an increase of 10% over the total. In this way, wind energy reached a national installed power of 25,727 MW, thus surpassing the 25 GW barrier. On the peninsula, wind energy accounts for 24% of installed power.

The installation of wind farms is expected to continue apace. The challenge is, first of all, the installation of the rest of the parks resulting from the auctions. In the future, the future looks bright, given the important role that wind technology has in meeting the objectives and plans at the national and international level. For this, an appropriate regulation must be guaranteed, which gives visibility and certainty to the sector.

The National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan contemplates an installed power of 40,633 MW in 2025 and 50,333 MW in 2030. This means that around 2,300 MW should be installed annually.

Main figures of the wind sector

In 2019, wind power generation was 54,238 GWh, which represents a demand coverage of 21%. In this way, wind energy was the second technology in the energy mix, only behind nuclear.

The total contribution of the wind energy sector to GDP, adding direct and indirect, reached € 4,073 million, 14% higher than in 2018. Of these € 2,579.5 million correspond to direct GDP, and the remaining € 1,493.2 million they are indirect GDP. In total, it represents 0.35% of Spain’s GDP in 2019.

The sector employs 29,935 people with an increase of 25% compared to 2018 (15,966 direct jobs, 17% more than in 2018; and 13,970 indirect jobs, 36% more than the previous year).

Exports of the last eight years totaled € 20,120.6 million. In 2019, exports amounted to € 2,062.4 million. Spain is the world’s third largest exporter of wind turbines, only surpassed by Denmark and Germany.

Reduction in energy dependence and in expenses on imports of fossil fuels: in 2019, wind energy saved imports of 10.5 million teps, valued at € 1,819 million.

In terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in the 2012-2019 period the emission of 210 million tons of CO2 was avoided and in 2019 the emission of 29 million tons of CO2 was avoided.

Reducing effect of wind energy on electricity market prices: the use of wind energy has resulted in savings for the system valued at € 25,035 million in the 2012-2019 period. Throughout 2019, the reduction in the wholesale market price has been € 6 / MWh and the savings for an average consumer with consumption of 1,500 MWh and AT1 Tariff of € 3,115 / year.

How will wind power help economic reconstruction in Spain?

• Incorporate 10 GW of new power in the peninsula until 2024, through wind power auctions or other schemes and mechanisms

• Repowering of up to 5 GW of wind power until 2025.

• Mobilization of more than € 2,500 million in investments / year on average until 2024.

• Reduction of more than 10% of the total emission reduction objective for 2030 of the PNIEC.

• Job creation: 30,000 additional value-added jobs (with professional development, trajectory, versatility, and competitive purchasing power) by 2024.

to • Maintain wind power manufacturing and innovative industrial capacity in Spain, as a global wind power hub, safeguarding free market conditions for both wind raw materials and manufactured wind products. • Position Spain as the main European experimentation hub in floating offshore wind. The future of the wind sector in the world • In 2019, 59 new GWs have been installed in the world. Thus, by the end of 2019, the installed wind power had reached 651 GW. • Spain is the fifth country with the highest installed wind power capacity worldwide, after China (236 GW, 36%), the United States (105 GW, 16%), India (38 GW, 6%) and Germany (61 GW, 9 %). • The expected increase in installed capacity both nationally and internationally will allow Spanish companies to significantly increase their activity in the coming years. According to the forecasts of the International Energy Agency (IEA), the installed wind power will amount to 1,914 GW in 2040, which would represent an increase of 194% compared to 2019. By 2025, an installed power of 978 GW is expected, with an increase of 327 GW. • Great opportunities are opening up for agents in the Spanish wind sector, who enjoy a great international reputation, and who already have a lot of experience in foreign activity and exporting their products. The new direction that the Spanish national market is taking will allow them to maintain the technological level demanded worldwide. • Maintain indu capacity