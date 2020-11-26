Vestas’ partnership approach secures 25 MW order for citizen wind farm in Germany

The Windpark Hopsten GmbH & Co. KG has placed a 25 MW order with Vestas for their citizen wind park Hopsten that will be located in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. The order comes after the two sides signed a partnership agreement in 2017, wherein Vestas supported the building permit application.

“For the past years, we have been offering planning support to our citizen wind park customers, and I am delighted to see that this partnership approach has secured us this latest deal. At Vestas, we pride ourselves on being flexible enough to find the right solution for all our customers, be that global utilities or local citizen wind parks. I would like to thank our new customer Windpark Hopsten GmbH & Co. KG for placing their trust in Vestas as their partner”, says Alex Robertson, Vice President for Sales Central, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The order is derived from Germany’s fourth wind energy auction in 2020, underlining Vestas’ leading position in the market, where the company today has installed about 14 GW of wind turbines.

Utilising the versatility and strong performance of the 4 MW platform technology, the project will feature six V136-4.2 MW turbines on 149m towers in combination with a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to maximise the annual energy production at the lowest cost of energy.

Once commissioned, the citizen wind farm generates around 90 per cent of the electricity consumption of the municipalities of Hopsten.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Compact SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output. Deliveries and commissioning are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022.