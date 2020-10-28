Wind energy generates impact of R $ 260 billion in Brazil since 2011

From 2011 to 2019, more than R $ 88 billion were invested, of which R $ 67 billion were spent in the country.

On the day that wind energy in the country reached 17 GW in installed power, a study commissioned by the Brazilian Wind Energy Association indicates that the socioeconomic and environmental impacts of wind power generation in the country exceed R $ 260 billion. According to the publication presented at the XI Brasil Windpower, an event organized by Grupo CanalEnergia-Informa Markets, GWEC and ABEEólica, there are three effects of investments, direct, indirect and income effect.



The study indicates that between 2011 and 2019, little more than R $ 88 billion, or US $ 31.3 billion, was invested, considering the average annual price of the commercial dollar for sale. Of these amounts, 80% went to wind turbines, machinery and equipment, as well as maintenance and repairs, and the remaining 20% ??went to construction, of which R $ 67 billion was applied internally and the rest R $ 21, 1 billion to import products.



These investments had the potential to expand production in the Northeast and South regions of the country (added value) in the order of R $ 262 billion, generating more than 498 thousand jobs per year, on average, and R $ 45.2 billion in wages. In addition, R $ 22.4 billion in related taxes were collected, of which R $ 11.8 billion in ICMS and R $ 1.9 billion in IPI.



A highlight of the study is that due to its complementary characteristic to other economic activities, the wind source contributes a significant increase to the income of the producing regions. And he says that in view of the value of electricity, this supplementary income becomes the main source of income for the areas dedicated to its production.



“This is because most wind farms use the small property lease model and do not buy them, which allows generating income for small producers, generally small rural producers and subsistence farmers. Added to this, the significant positive impact on the communities comes due, among other reasons, to the dynamism of the local economy ”, reported GO Associados, responsible for the study.



In 2018, GO estimates, only with the leasing of areas, a total of R $ 169.7 million is calculated. This value refers to the volume of 14.71 GW of wind power installed at the end of that year. This value considers the average monthly amount paid for a leased wind turbine (pre-operation and operation) and the number of families that received these amounts during the 12 months.