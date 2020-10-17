Suzlon appoints Ashwani Kumar as Group Chief Executive Officer

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Ashwani Kumar as its Group CEO.

Ashwani Kumar, with over three decades of experience in the areas of projects, business development and finance at leading Indian Power and Infrastructure companies is a Mechanical Engineer, and an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and The Harvard Business School.

Having led construction of over 6,000 MW of power projects from bidding to commercial operations, Ashwani Kumar has proven expertise in closing and managing large, complex contracts, effectively leveraging corporate affairs and leading transformations resulting in agile and responsive organizations.

Mr. Tulsi Tanti, Chairman and Managing Director, Suzlon Group said, “I am delighted that Ashwani Kumar is joining the Suzlon family. He brings with him rich experience of power and infrastructure sectors in India. Renewable energy has transformed into a mainstream source of energy offering power plant scale solutions, making his experience highly relevant for us.

Having worked extensively in infrastructure as well as in utility management, Ashwani is the right fit for the organization given the current context of new opportunities for wind and renewable energy in India and all over the world. With his keen commercial acumen, I am confident that he will lead Suzlon with tremendous success and create lasting value for all our stakeholders. I wish him all the very best.”

Ashwani Kumar said, “I have always followed Suzlon’s journey with keen interest. I have great respect for the resilience and tenacity of the company and its stakeholders. I believe the business fundamentals are strong with compelling and credible business operations.

I also believe that the time for wind and renewable energy to grow exponentially in India is now. We have seen how the world is moving towards responsible choices and I see a future where sustainable sources like renewable energy will be the new normal. The early signs of growth are already there and Suzlon is best positioned to tap into the next phase of RE sector growth in India. I am excited to join the company at such an important juncture and look forward to working with the founders, the management team and the Suzlon family to build a stronger, future ready company.”

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions provider in the world with a global presence across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and Americas. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is comprised of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE & BSE: SUZLON) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with over two decades of operational track record, the group has a cumulative global installation of over 18.8 GW of wind energy capacity, over 5,700 employees with diverse nationalities and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only Indian wind energy company with a large in-house Research and Development (R&D) set-up in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. Over 12.8 GW of the Group’s installation is in India, which makes up for 35% of the country’s wind installations, making Suzlon the largest player in this sector. The Group is the custodian of over 12.8 GW of wind assets under service in India making it the 3rd largest Operations and Maintenance Company (over 8,900 turbines) in Indian power sector. The Group also has around 2.5 GW of wind assets under service outside India.