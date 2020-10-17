Cost of offshore wind energy is half what it was five years ago

In addition to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have in the background the urgent need to tackle the threat of unstoppable climate change.

Well-informed positive leadership is required to deal with the climate crisis and give our children and grandchildren the opportunity of a normal healthy life on this planet.

This well-informed leadership is clearly lacking in the published statement by Cllr Mike Greene, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council’s (BCP) new portfolio holder for transport and sustainability (Dorset Echo October 12 ‘Navitus Bay revival would be opposed).

It is disappointing that Cllr Greene does not realise that far from being a burden on energy bill payers, the average cost of offshore wind energy is now half of what it was five years ago when the original Navitus Bay planning application was turned down.

At 4.5 p/kWh the cost of offshore wind power is now the same as average wholesale electricity prices and less than half the price of new nuclear power.

Solar and wind energy have no fuel costs and with decreasing manufacturing costs renewable electricity costs are falling and will continue to do so.

The electricity from an offshore windfarm similar to Navitus Bay would (together with existing solar generation) be equivalent to the entire annual electricity use of all households and businesses in Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole and Dorset.

As Sir David Attenborough stated last year ‘The scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade we could face irreversible damage to the natural world and the collapse of our societies.’

The younger generation needs hope for the future and evidence of movement towards a low carbon society at the scale and pace required (with the associated job opportunities).

Pete West, dorsetecho.co.uk