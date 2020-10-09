Nordex receives order for 62 MW of wind power from UK

The good average wind speeds at the site and the technology allow the operation of the wind farm without subsidies.

At the end of the third quarter, the Nordex Group received an order for the delivery of thirteen N133 / 4.8 wind turbines in the UK. The order also includes a 15-year premium service contract for the turbines linked to production-based availability.

The 62 MW wind farm will be built in a former coal mining region in South Lanarkshire, Scotland. The site is characterized by a good average wind speed of 8.6 meters per second, perfect for the wind turbine variant for strong wind locations of the Delta4000 generation turbines. The installation of the wind turbines will begin in autumn 2021. The project and the client are not disclosed.

“We are pleased to equip another unsubsidized wind farm in the UK with our strong wind turbine technology,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “Thanks to the high installed capacity of the 4.8 MW turbine, hub heights of 110 meters and the constant high annual average wind speed at the site, the client will be able to operate the wind farm without the need for government funding. Thanks to the wind farm, the local economy in the former coal mining community will move away from fossil fuels and the transition to a low carbon economy will begin ”.

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.