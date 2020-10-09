Iberdrola builds hybrid wind energy and solar power plant in Australia

After the acquisition of Infigen, ground has been broken on its first renewable project in Australia, with 317 MW capacity and A$ 500 million investment.

Iberdrola gets down to business in Australia with the construction of its first renewable energy project after the friendly acquisition of Infigen Energy, one of the country’s key developers of renewable energy projects. Located in South Australia, Port Augusta is thus far its first solar-wind hybrid plant in the world, with an investment of A$ 500 million.

This renewable facility will combine 210 MW wind with 107 MW photovoltaic technologies and once in operation it will generate enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 180,000 Australian homes per year.

In total around 200 jobs will be supported during construction until the project is commissioned in 2021. Thus, Iberdrola is also contributing to foster the post-COVID green economic recovery and job creation in Australia.

The project, which involves global, Australian and Spanish suppliers, is already contributing to the revitalization of industry. In recent months Iberdrola has signed major contracts for the Port Augusta project with Vestas for the supply and installation of 50 wind turbines with a 4.2 MW capacity and Longi for nearly 250,000 solar PV panels. Elecnor will construct the storage areas and access roads, as well as delivering the export transmission line, the substation and wind farm Balance of Plant. Sterling & Wilson will construct the solar farm.





New markets driving the Green Recovery

Today’s ground-breaking event at Port Augusta was attended by Iberdrola Country Manager, Fernando Santamaría, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall and Dan van Holst Pellekaan, Minister for Energy and Mining.

During his speech, Santamaria highlighted “the company’s commitment to the Australian market while continuing to bet on clean energies as a way out of the current crisis caused by the pandemic.”

With its entry into Australia, Iberdrola advances in its diversification process and positions itself in markets with great renewable energy potential.

Following the acquisition of Infigen Energy, Australia has become one of the major growth platforms for Iberdrola. The group has become one of the leaders in the Australian market, where it now operates more than 800 megawatts (MW) of owned and contracted solar, wind and battery storage capacity, with 453 MW under construction (including Port Augusta) and a project pipeline of over 1,000 MW in different development stages.

Renewable energy in Australia continues to increase its market share and is expected to accelerate growth over the next ten years. According to the 2019 Australian Energy Report, 21% of electricity generation came from renewable sources, with solar production growing by 46% and wind by 19%.

By 2030, emissions from the electricity sector are expected to fall by 23% and the share of renewable energies in the generation mix to reach 48%*.











*Source:https://www.minister.industry.gov.au/ministers/taylor/media-releases/record-new-renewable-capacity-2019