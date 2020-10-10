Wind energy in Bosnia and Herzegovina, first wind turbine for wind farm

A consortium of Siemens Games Renewable Energy Croatia and Wind Power Denmark installed the first of 15 wind turbines for a future wind farm near Mostar in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country’s power company Elektroprivreda said on Friday.



The Bosnian electricity company is investing 69 million euros in the project. When in operation, the expected annual electricity production will be 130 GWh.



Elektropriveda’s chief executive officer for equity investment Senad Salkic said all turbines were expected to be installed by the end of the year.



The construction is financed by a loan from the German development bank KfW.