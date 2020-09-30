Vattenfall opens Princess Ariane Wind Farm, the largest Dutch onshore wind farm

Today Vattenfall has opened the largest Dutch onshore wind farm. The former Wieringermeer wind farm was officially renamed Princess Ariane Wind Farm during an opening ceremony. It consists of 82 wind turbines and will generate renewable electricity equalling the demand of approximately 370,000 households.

“Princess Ariane Wind Farm is a light house project for us in the Netherlands for many reasons. It is another proof-point in our mission to enable fossil-free living within one generation. Furthermore, the large size also fits perfectly into our strategy of profitable growth in Europe and it underlines our successful path to re-power wind farms were possible.”, says Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice President and Head of Vattenfall’s Business Area Wind.

Ten years of preparations and three years of construction preceded the opening of the wind farm. The turbines were built in ‘line configurations’, so they fit well into the landscape of the Wieringermeer. The total capacity of the 82 wind turbines adds up to 301MW.

What is also unique for this wind farm is that four of the wind turbines have been built in the Robbenoord woods. Thanks to the good collaboration with Staatsbosbeheer (Dutch Governmental Nature Reserve Management Agency), it is the first time in the Netherlands that wind turbines have been placed in the woods.

“The cooperation with the Dutch authorities, the municipality of Hollands Kroon and the people living in the area was exceptional and a role model for further projects, for which I would like to thank them. I would also like to thank our team for all the dedication and excellent work, that went into the Princes Ariane Wind Farm to make it such a success.”, says Gunnar Groebler.

Facts & Figures Princess Ariane Wind Farm: