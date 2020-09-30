Wind energy in Chile, Vestas’ wind turbines for 109 MW wind farm

The global wind power and solar development company, Mainstream Renewable Power has placed an order for the 109 MW Ckani wind farm, to be located in the Antofagasta region, in Chile. The contract includes the supply and installation of 26 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 20 years.

The 109 MW Ckani project, that was awarded in the auction held in 2016, adds to the more than 1.5 GW of Vestas’ turbines already installed or under construction in the country.

“We are delighted to announce this second partnership with Vestas in Chile and to continue working with them on the delivery of our Chilean renewable energy platform, Andes Renovables,” says Manuel Tagle, General Manager for Mainstream Chile and LATAM.

“We are proud to be partnering with Mainstream Renewable Power once again in Chile, after working together on the 185 MW Cerro Tigre wind project. We are certain that the competitiveness of our V150-4.2 MW turbine and our service capabilities will make a great contribution to optimise our customer’s business case”, says Sales Senior Director for Vestas LATAM South Cone, Andrés Gismondi.

The Ckani wind farm is expected to reach commercial operation in 2021.

In 2001, Vestas pioneered wind energy in Chile with the 2 MW Alto Baguales wind park. With this new order, the company consolidates its 40 percent market share in the country.